Government okays duty-free import of 1 million tonnes of raw sugar to ease price rise

NEW DELHI: The government has allowed duty-free import of one million tonnes of raw sugar as domestic sugar prices hit a 16-year high. The processed sugar from the imported raw sugar must be supplied to the domestic market by October 31, 2026.

The decision has raised questions over the government’s sugar policy, particularly as India has already exported 8,00,000 tonnes of sugar to the international market this year.

A Gazette notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), approved by the Commerce and Industry Minister, said the one million tonnes could be imported duty-free under the Tariff Rate Quota until October 31, 2026.

The government also announced a series of measures on Thursday to check the sharp rise in sugar prices.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) imposed a monthly stock limit of 10 metric tonnes on bulk consumers who use sugar as a raw material for production and consumption. Such consumers cannot hold sugar stocks for more than 15 days.

Bulk consumers include confectioners, soft drink manufacturers and food processing industries. The restrictions, however, will not apply to institutions owned by the Central Government, state governments, Union Territory administrations or local bodies.