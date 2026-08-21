No end to march of grave ecological folly in Great Nicobar: Cong slams govt

NEW DELHI: Attacking the Modi government over the Great Nicobar project, the Congress on Friday said there seems to be no end to the march of "grave ecological folly" there and asserted that genuine local and national interest demands that the venture not be taken forward.

Congress general secretary and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh said the public battle for saving Great Nicobar continues even though the Modi government is now 'planting' new reasons for going ahead with it.

"There seems to be no end to the march of grave ecological folly in Great Nicobar," Ramesh said on X.

First, there is the Great Nicobar Island Development Project -- transshipment port, airport, and vast tourism complexes -- that is being "bulldozed" through with environmental and forest clearances having been given in clear violation of all rules, procedures, and guidelines, he said.