PM Modi meets 20 space start-up CEOs, pitches India as global space hub

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the CEOs and founders of 20 space start-ups at Seva Teerth, as India seeks to strengthen its private space industry and expand its presence in the global space sector.

The meeting brought together leaders of companies working in rocket development, reusable semi-cryogenic launch vehicles, avionics, satellites, advanced propulsion systems, space and defence intelligence, space-debris removal, and AI-powered weather and climate intelligence.

The CEOs highlighted the rapid growth of India's private space industry and shared their vision for the sector. They said their companies had developed technologies indigenously and thanked the Prime Minister for the government's support.

The founders also highlighted growing collaboration within the industry and said opening the space sector to private participation had created new opportunities and encouraged innovation.

Congratulating the entrepreneurs, Modi said their confidence had strengthened the vision behind opening the space sector to private players. He said many countries either could not invest in the space sector or did not wish to do so, creating a major opportunity for India to strengthen its global position.

The Prime Minister urged companies to explore new applications of space technologies that could improve people's lives. He also suggested greater collaboration between space companies and organisations in other sectors.

He said companies working on space debris could collaborate with environmental organisations, while those developing space technologies for agriculture could partner with agricultural universities and departments to help farmers make better decisions and improve productivity.