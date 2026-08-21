'Politics of anarchy': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's dharna at Delhi police station

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday alleged that the Congress, under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, was becoming a party of "anarchy" and engaging in competitive politics to divert public attention from the Vande Mataram row.

The BJP MP's remarks came after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi staged a protest at the Parliament Street police station in the national capital, demanding registration of an FIR over pellet injuries sustained by a youth during a July 20 protest in New Delhi.

"It is very unfortunate that LoP Rahul Gandhi does politics of anarchy. Currently, he is sitting on dharna at Parliament Street Police Station without permission or prior information," Prasad said.

"The police have informed him that an FIR has already been registered on the incident he is quoting, and it is being probed. The Supreme Court has formed a high-powered committee to probe into this. Rahul Gandhi, don't you want to respect any law? We suspect and allege that Congress is now stuck due to its stance on the national song Vande Mataram. We condemn what the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress is doing right now," he added.

Congress leaders and cadres gathered outside Parliament Street Police Station as Rahul Gandhi staged a sit-in along with Sahil Lochab, who was allegedly injured by pellet gunfire on July 20.

In a post on X, Gandhi accused Home Minister Amit Shah of being scared of justice.

"Today, I went to the DCP office at Parliament Street to file an FIR against the police brutality faced by Sahil Lochab. On July 20, the police attacked Sahil, who was peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar, with a pellet gun. Severely injured by the pellets, Sahil's vision in one eye is now at risk. Such brutality against a peaceful protest is not just illegal--it's a serious crime," he wrote.

"Neither has Home Minister Amit Shah offered any explanation to the students for this cruelty, nor has the Prime Minister apologized to them. Now, when Sahil wants to file an FIR for justice, even that is not being allowed. In this way, the Constitution and constitutional rights are being trampled upon," he added.

"Amit Shah ji, why are you so scared of justice? This fear shows that you are admitting to your crime. The FIR will be filed. A judicial inquiry will take place. And action will be taken against everyone--from top to bottom -- who is guilty of this brutality. We will ensure justice for Sahil, and every student victim like him," he continued.