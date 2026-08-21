Rahul Gandhi sits on dharna at Delhi police station, demands FIR over pellet gun use against students

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday sat on a dharna at the Parliament Street police station, seeking registration of FIR over alleged use of excessive force against student protesters during a July 20 demonstration over NEET irregularities, sources said.
Gandhi accompanied Sahil Lochab, a student who suffered a pellet injury on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led march to demand former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.
Notably, Lochab had suffered pellet injuries to the eyes and abdomen and later underwent surgery at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.
Taking to X, the LoP accused Delhi Police of trampling constitutional rights, alleging that Sahil was not being allowed to file an FIR.
"On July 20, the police attacked Sahil, who was peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar, with a pellet gun. Severely injured by the pellets, Sahil's vision in one eye is now at risk. Such brutality against a peaceful protest is not just illegal — it's a serious crime," Rahul wrote.
"Neither has Home Minister Amit Shah offered any explanation to the students for this cruelty, nor has the Prime Minister apologized to them. Now, when Sahil wants to file an FIR for justice, even that is not being allowed. In this way, the Constitution and constitutional rights are being trampled upon," he added.
The Congress leader also asserted that he will ensure justice for Lochab and every other student victim like him.
"... AmitShah ji, why are you so scared of justice? This fear shows that you are admitting to your crime. The FIR will be filed. A judicial inquiry will take place. And action will be taken against everyone — from top to bottom — who is guilty of this brutality. We will ensure justice for Sahil, and every student victim like him," he wrote.
Gandhi, who had earlier visited Mandir Marg Police Station, sought registration of a case over the alleged police action, including the reported use of pellet guns against protesters.
After his demand was not accepted, he went to the Parliament Street police station and met Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sachin Sharma.
After the discussion with Sharma failed to yield results, the Congress leader, along with Lochab, sat on a dharna at the police station, which also houses the DCP office. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior party leaders also joined the dharna.
Gandhi has made it clear that he would remain at the police station and continue pressing for registration of the case until his complaint is formally accepted, according to the sources.
A police source said, "The New Delhi DCP is in touch with Gandhi. As the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police is probing all the complaints, the complaint of Lochab will also be forwarded to the Crime Branch for further investigation."
Sources said that Lochab went to police with his lawyers on August 14 and gave a written complaint, but no FIR was registered.
The matter was pursued again on August 17 through email and phone, but there was no acknowledgement from police. It was then that Lochab sought Gandhi's help and the Congress leader went with him to demand the registration of an FIR on his complaint, they said.
The DCP, however, did not give details of the case officer or the FIR number, the sources said.
The Congress has claimed that pellet guns were used by RAF personnel during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march after cases of injuries emerged in subsequent days. Although the Delhi Police has repeatedly denied using pellet guns, the CRPF has remained silent on the issue.
However, accounts from injured protesters, medical reports and an investigation by India Today have raised questions about the claim that pellet guns were not used on July 20.
The Congress leader had accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being directly responsible for the alleged use of excessive force against student protesters.
"We hold Amit Shah directly responsible for the violence that has taken place against our students. He authorised the shooting of our students. He authorised the use of lethal weapons, including pellet guns, against our students. For us, this is a fundamental issue. We will not accept our own forces shooting at the future of India," Gandhi had said.
(Within inputs from ANI)