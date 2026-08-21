Rahul Gandhi sits on dharna at Delhi police station, demands FIR over pellet gun use against students

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday sat on a dharna at the Parliament Street police station, seeking registration of FIR over alleged use of excessive force against student protesters during a July 20 demonstration over NEET irregularities, sources said.

Gandhi accompanied Sahil Lochab, a student who suffered a pellet injury on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led march to demand former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

Notably, Lochab had suffered pellet injuries to the eyes and abdomen and later underwent surgery at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Taking to X, the LoP accused Delhi Police of trampling constitutional rights, alleging that Sahil was not being allowed to file an FIR.

"On July 20, the police attacked Sahil, who was peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar, with a pellet gun. Severely injured by the pellets, Sahil's vision in one eye is now at risk. Such brutality against a peaceful protest is not just illegal — it's a serious crime," Rahul wrote.

"Neither has Home Minister Amit Shah offered any explanation to the students for this cruelty, nor has the Prime Minister apologized to them. Now, when Sahil wants to file an FIR for justice, even that is not being allowed. In this way, the Constitution and constitutional rights are being trampled upon," he added.