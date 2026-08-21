Punjab bandh over Sikh prisoners’ release cripples transport, shuts markets across state

CHANDIGARH: Protesters led by Qaumi Insaaf Morcha leader Gurcharan Singh parked vehicles on the road outside Patiala's main bus stand on Friday, blocking traffic on both sides and severely affecting bus services to Bathinda, Ferozepur, Faridkot and other parts of Punjab during the seven hour Punjab Bandh called for the release of Sikh prisoners (Bandi Singhs).

Shops, markets, commercial establishments and private schools remained totally shut, while traffic movement was severely hit on highways at many places during the bandh, causing disruptions across the state.

Normal life was disrupted in Punjab, with shops and commercial establishments remaining fully closed in most urban and rural areas, including major cities such as Patiala, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Ludhiana, Mohali and Sangrur.

Protesters staged dharnas in Jalandhar, Ludhiana's Ladhowal, Hoshiarpur and Ferozepur to express their anguish over the non release of Sikh prisoners. They also took out marches on two wheelers in cities.

The Patiala bus stand is one of the city's major transportation hubs, and its blockade had a direct impact on traffic. Buses coming out of the bus stand were also stopped, resulting in long queues of vehicles and stranded passengers.

The bandh's impact was visible in Amritsar, where several markets and commercial establishments remained closed, and bus services were affected.

The Amritsar bus stand witnessed considerably less activity than usual. Some long-distance buses had left the depot early in the morning, but passenger movement remained low later in the day.

The bandh also affected Faridkot, where private schools and shops remained closed, while government offices and schools remained open.

A Sikh leader said private schools and shopkeepers fully supported the bandh, while government offices remained open. He said protesters had stopped a government bus and sent it back to the bus stand.

In Bathinda, the bandh received a strong response, with bus services completely suspended and markets remaining closed. Sikh organisations held a peaceful demonstration outside the bus stand, while a large police force was deployed in the area.

The bandh's impact was also visible in Muktsar, where shops in several markets remained closed.

The morcha, which has gathered support from several religious, social, farmer and employees' organisations and Sikh political parties, decided to lay siege to highways and railway tracks and shut down commercial establishments across the state from 7 am to 2 pm.