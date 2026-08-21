Rashtrapati Bhavan withdraws communique over rehearsal for Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman's visit

Amid strained India-Bangladesh ties, the withdrawal of the Rashtrapati Bhavan communique announcing the cancellation of Saturday's Change of Guard ceremony to accommodate the full rehearsal of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman's ceremonial welcome has triggered fresh layer of confusion over the high-profile visit.

The move assumes significance ahead of the upcoming BRICS summit on September 12-13.

A fresh communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that the press release issued on the subject 'No Change of Guard Ceremony this Saturday', which was issued on August 21, 2026, stands withdrawn.

"This communique came an hour after the President's house had announced that it was cancelling the weekly ceremony for the full rehearsal of the welcome planned for the visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister.

"The Change of Guard Ceremony at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan will not take place this Saturday (August 22, 2026) due to the full rehearsal for the ceremonial welcome of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh," the withdrawn communique read.