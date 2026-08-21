US Envoy’s Ladakh visit sends strong message to China amid border tensions

SRINAGAR: A day after saying in Srinagar that Jammu and Kashmir is an important part of India, US ambassador Sergio Gor on Thursday visited strategically important Ladakh in what is perceived as a strong message to China.

This is the first visit by a senior US diplomat to Ladakh since the 2020 Galwan clashes between Indian and Chinese troops and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir state on August 5, 2019.

Gor was received in Leh by top Ladakh administration officials at the airport and escorted by a large security contingent. During his brief stay, the US envoy visited the Sangam confluence at Nimmu, a popular tourist destination where the Indus and Zanskar rivers meet.

The envoy undertook river rafting covering a few kilometres from Tsogti to Sangam during which he enjoyed natural beauty. Gor’s visit to the cold desert assumes significance as Ladakh Union Territory shares borders with China and Pakistan and remains strategically important to India’s security.

Observers said the envoy’s visit to Ladakh is expected to boost tourist footfall to the region, which attracted more than 3.30 lakh tourists in the first seven months of the year.

Of these, over 2.12 lakh tourists visited in June and July. Sources said the US envoy was scheduled to meet Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Leh. The Dalai Lama spends summer months in Leh, but the engagement was cancelled following a last-minute change in Gor’s programme.