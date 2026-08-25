Area under sugarcane cultivation falls by 14,000 hectares in Punjab; farmers demand rise in SAP

CHANDIGARH: The area under sugarcane cultivation is steadily decreasing in Punjab, despite the efforts of the AAP-led government to promote crop diversification and to support sugarcane cultivation.

It has decreased by over 14,000 hectares compared to last year. Notably, the sugarcane production in the State has fallen to a six-year low, while retail sugar prices have surged by around 35 per cent in a month, raising concerns about supplies and further price increases during this festive season.

Following a sharp increase in sugar prices, the sugarcane farmers are demanding an increase in the state-advised price (SAP) of sugarcane in both Punjab and Haryana to Rs 600 pr quintal from the current Rs 416 and Rs 415 per quintal, respectively.

At the national level, the sugarcane cultivated area across the country stood at 58.44 lakh hectares as on August 21 as compared with 58.87 lakh hectares reported during the corresponding period last year, marking a decline of 0.43 lakh hectares, as per figures released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The ministry attributed the overall dip mainly to reduced coverage in Bihar, which saw a fall of 0.30 lakh hectares, and Uttarakhand, where acreage declined by 0.20 lakh hectares.

Maharashtra also recorded a drop of 0.14 lakh hectares, while Punjab and Madhya Pradesh contributed further to the decrease, the report said. It also added that these reductions were partly offset by gains in Uttar Pradesh, which added 0.36 lakh hectares, and Haryana, which recorded an increase of 0.21 lakh hectares.

The drop in area under sugarcane cultivation across the states outweighed the gains, resulting in a net decline for the season.

The Punjab Government is providing the highest SAP for sugarcane in the country at Rs 416 per quintal, reflecting an increase of Rs 15 from the previous year.

Also, a subsidy of Rs 68.50 per quintal is being paid directly to sugarcane farmers on behalf of private sugar mills for the crushing season 2025–26.