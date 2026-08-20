'Government run by illiterates': Kejriwal slams Centre over ethanol production from sugarcane

In a video posted on X, Kejriwal accused the government of trying to remove social media content critical of its E20 policy.

Kejriwal, the former Delhi Chief Minister, said he wanted to talk about how the E20 fuel policy is being implemented in the country.

Reciting the joke in the video in his post, he said, "a competition was held between the police forces" of US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and PM Modi "to find a lion released in jungle".

He said while the "police of Trump brought the lion in 24 hours and that of Putin in an hour, the police force of Modiji took days and during the search it was found that they were holding onto a dog, beating it severely, and asking it to say, 'I am a lion". This is the situation of the country that Modi ji has done. 140 crore people are being battered and are being told to say that 'E20 is right," he said

"Anyone who raises a voice against E20...their page (is) taken down, their video deleted... FIR filed against them... How will you suppress 1.40 crore people?" he asked.

(With inputs from ANI