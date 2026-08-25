Centre proposes complete ban on Carbosulfan insecticide used for paddy, cotton

NEW DELHI: The Central government has proposed a complete ban on Carbosulfan, an insecticide widely used in India on paddy, cotton and horticultural crops, citing concerns over its toxicity and potential risks to human health and the environment.

According to an official Gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the government has proposed a draft order seeking to prohibit the import, manufacture, sale, transport, distribution and use of Carbosulfan in the country.

According to the notification, the ministry had constituted an expert committee in January this year to examine whether its continued use should be permitted, completely banned or subjected to stricter regulation.

The committee submitted its report in June, following which the matter has been under discussion with all stakeholders, including the Registration Committee (RC) constituted under Section 5 of the Insecticides Act, 1968.

The RC recommended the ban, citing it is dangerous carbamate insecticide that quickly breaks down into carbofuran- a highly dangerous substance for human health, birds, aquatic animals, and environment.

The proposed ban would come into effect from the date of publication of the final order, effectively ending the domestic availability and use of the insecticide.