Centre proposes complete ban on Carbosulfan insecticide used for paddy, cotton

NEW DELHI: The Central government has proposed a complete ban on Carbosulfan, an insecticide widely used in India on paddy, cotton and horticultural crops, citing concerns over its toxicity and potential risks to human health and the environment.
According to an official Gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the government has proposed a draft order seeking to prohibit the import, manufacture, sale, transport, distribution and use of Carbosulfan in the country.
According to the notification, the ministry had constituted an expert committee in January this year to examine whether its continued use should be permitted, completely banned or subjected to stricter regulation.
The committee submitted its report in June, following which the matter has been under discussion with all stakeholders, including the Registration Committee (RC) constituted under Section 5 of the Insecticides Act, 1968.
The RC recommended the ban, citing it is dangerous carbamate insecticide that quickly breaks down into carbofuran- a highly dangerous substance for human health, birds, aquatic animals, and environment.
The proposed ban would come into effect from the date of publication of the final order, effectively ending the domestic availability and use of the insecticide.
The move is part of the government’s broader efforts to review the safety of pesticides used in Indian agriculture and address concerns related to their impact on farmers, consumers and the environment.
Carbosulfan is an insecticide belonging to the carbamate group and has been used to control a range of insect pests affecting crops. Its use has been reported across several agricultural sectors, particularly in paddy, cotton and horticultural production.
The Ministry’s decision to propose a complete prohibition follows concerns regarding the chemical’s toxicity and associated risks. The government has indicated that the proposed restrictions are aimed at preventing potential adverse effects on human health as well as reducing environmental risks arising from the continued use of the pesticide.
The draft notification is expected to initiate the regulatory process for the proposed ban. Stakeholders, including pesticide manufacturers, farmers and other affected parties, may be given an opportunity to submit their views before the government issues a final order.
The proposed action could have implications for farmers who currently depend on Carbosulfan for pest management, particularly in crops where the insecticide is commonly used. It may also require manufacturers and agricultural input dealers to transition towards alternative pest-control products and practices if the ban is ultimately notified.