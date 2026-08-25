SC asks Centre to consider devising safeguards to ensure no misuse of EPFO, ITR data

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has said the access by private entities to sensitive data of EPFO and ITR records was "worrisome", and asked the Centre to consider devising safeguards to ensure that such information is not misused.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, on Monday, expressed concern over the emergence of a commercial technology ecosystem allegedly accessing, retrieving and verifying sensitive personal information contained in provident fund and income tax records.

The CJI, while refusing to entertain a PIL filed by Piyush Sharma on the issue, suggested that the Centre devise an effective mechanism to address the issue with the assistance of domain experts.

The PIL raised concerns over private entities accessing and commercially exploiting individual data furnished to government authorities under statutory mandates.

The bench said the issue essentially falls within the policy domain, but termed as "worrisome" the private access to sovereign data, personal information submitted by individuals to government authorities under the mandate of law, and the possibility of subsequent commercial exploitation.

During the hearing, the petitioner said his personal inquiry had revealed that merely furnishing Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Universal Account Number (UAN) details to a private verification workflow resulted in the retrieval of his complete employment history linked to those identifiers.