145 million Indian children face rising heat risks, threatening health and development

NEW DELHI: New research shows that India’s 145 million children (61%) aged 0-9 are exposed to at least one additional month of dangerous heat each year, posing severe risks to their health and development.

Moreover, Climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of heat waves, making them particularly hazardous for young children. Currently, about 1 in 2 children under 10 experience at least 5 months of dangerous heat annually, and this figure has doubled due to climate change.

The new research by Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) reveals that climate change has doubled the number of children aged 0-9 exposed to at least 5 total months of dangerous heat stress per year, from 59 million to 118 million (50% of children).

The study, published today in Science Advances by an international team of researchers led by VUB, has analysed different warming scenarios and their impact on children.

In a world with a 1.5°C increase in temperature, 166 million children (74% of those aged 0-9) are projected to face at least one additional month of heat stress each year. Additionally, 123 million children (55%) in this age group are expected to experience a total of at least five months (150 days) of heat stress.