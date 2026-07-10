Climate change can push more workers below poverty line in India: Study

A new analysis reveals that informal workers in India’s construction and agriculture sectors lose over 22 days of income each year due to climate change-induced heat, pushing many below the poverty line.

As these workers experience income loss, they incur out-of-pocket medical expenses (OOPME) related to heat-related health issues. Women workers, often paid less than men, are particularly vulnerable to the effects of heat.

The impact of extreme heat has far-reaching consequences. According to a recent Lancet Countdown report, potential income losses from reduced working hours and productivity due to extreme heat could reach $194 billion in 2024, equivalent to about 5% of India’s GDP.

The new analysis by Adelphi global, a leading independent think tank focused on climate, environment, and development in Europe, is the first of its kind to establish a direct link between the physical health tolls of climate change and the subsequent strain on family budgets and national economies.

The study titled ‘Heat, Health and the Increasing Costs of Living – A Call for Action,’ investigates the relationship between heat, health and living costs. It focuses on two dimensions to assess the economic impact of heat – finding a decrease in income and an increase in private healthcare costs across eight different countries: Bangladesh, Brazil, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Nigeria, and South Africa. The research seeks to bridge the gap between climate science, public health and economic analysis.