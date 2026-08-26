'Achche din’ turn costly: Congress takes aim at Modi government over rising prices

Highlighting the rise in prices of everyday essentials, Kharge said onion prices had increased by up to 59 per cent over the past year and were selling at Rs 50-60 a kg in several cities. Sugar, he said, was priced at Rs 60-70 a kg and had touched Rs 72 in some places, while mustard oil was selling for more than Rs 200 a litre.

Kharge also cited food inflation at 5.52 per cent and wholesale inflation at 9.78 per cent, and questioned the government over the impact of rising prices on ordinary households, particularly during the festive season.

“It’s been 12 years of BJP government, and the reality of ‘achche din’ is that sometimes lentils, sometimes vegetables, sometimes oil, sometimes sugar keep wrecking the common person’s budget,” he said.

The Congress had on Monday also targeted the Centre over “skyrocketing” inflation, asking how poor and middle-class families were expected to make ends meet despite the government’s claims of having delivered “achche din”.

The opposition party has repeatedly accused the Modi government of failing to rein in prices of essential commodities and warned that voters would remember the impact of inflation.

(With inputs from PTI)