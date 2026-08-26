AISA backs CJP’s September 5 Delhi march, demands justice for students and firing probe

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Wednesday backed the Cockroach Janta Party’s proposed September 5 protest march in Delhi, demanding withdrawal of FIRs against students and an inquiry into alleged pellet and bullet firing during earlier demonstrations.

AISA president Neha Bora said the issues that triggered the youth mobilisation remained unresolved, with cases still pending against students despite the government’s earlier commitment to withdraw them.

"The government must fully withdraw all cases. There should be an inquiry into the firing of pellets and bullets, and the government must be fully prepared to take accountability for the same," the Left-wing student leader said.

"From AISA, we are seeing that this is a matter which still remains unresolved. The government itself had committed to withdrawing the cases, but still this is a major issue where students who protested against the government have cases against them," she said.

The Abhijeet Dipke-led CJP has announced plans to resume peaceful mobilisation after a month-long pause following talks with the Centre.

The September 5 march, which coincides with Teachers’ Day, is expected to be led by families of students who died by suicide following the cancellation of the NEET exam and subsequent re-test, as well as those allegedly subjected to police excesses during the July agitation.

Bora, who had joined climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in a 23-day hunger strike in Delhi over the NEET paper leak, said the protests were driven by the difficulty faced by ordinary people in engaging with the government.

"The entire point of why students and youth had come out on the streets and why we came out on the streets was that this government has made it impossible for the common people to have a dialogue with them," she said.

"We stand with any democratic, secular, progressive agitation or protest that demands accountability from this government which refuses to listen," asserted Bora, who had also participated in protests over alleged recruitment exam irregularities in Jharkhand.