Amit Shah assures all help as Bihar puts nine north districts on flood alert

Patna: Bihar government has sounded an alert in at least nine districts of north Bihar following heavy rain and flash floods in Nepal. NDRF teams have been deployed in those districts as water levels in the Gandak and Kosi rivers of the state are likely to rise following heavy discharge of water from Nepal.

Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit convened an urgent video conference on Wednesday afternoon with district magistrates, superintendents of police, and Water Resources Department (WRD) engineers across all north Bihar districts.

High alerts were issued for West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, Supaul, and Khagaria districts.

The primary focal point of monitoring is Valmikinagar Barrage over the Gandak River in West Champaran district. Hydrological data from the control room showed water levels rapidly escalating.

The Water Resources Department has cancelled leaves for all field personnel, engineering staff, and embankment surveillance teams in the wake of heavy discharge of rainwater from Nepal.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that if required, he would visit Valmikinagar in West Champaran district to oversee the flood situation.

The authorities have been asked to take all precautionary measures and step up preparations for floods in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Vaishali districts.

Senior officials said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah also talked to the Bihar chief minister over the flood situation in the state.

The Union Home Minister is learnt to have assured all help to the state government in dealing with the flood situation in the north Bihar region. “We are keeping a close vigil on the situation,” a senior official said.