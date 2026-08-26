Amit Shah assures all help as Bihar puts nine north districts on flood alert

Patna: Bihar government has sounded an alert in at least nine districts of north Bihar following heavy rain and flash floods in Nepal. NDRF teams have been deployed in those districts as water levels in the Gandak and Kosi rivers of the state are likely to rise following heavy discharge of water from Nepal.
Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit convened an urgent video conference on Wednesday afternoon with district magistrates, superintendents of police, and Water Resources Department (WRD) engineers across all north Bihar districts.
High alerts were issued for West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, Supaul, and Khagaria districts.
The primary focal point of monitoring is Valmikinagar Barrage over the Gandak River in West Champaran district. Hydrological data from the control room showed water levels rapidly escalating.
The Water Resources Department has cancelled leaves for all field personnel, engineering staff, and embankment surveillance teams in the wake of heavy discharge of rainwater from Nepal.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that if required, he would visit Valmikinagar in West Champaran district to oversee the flood situation.
The authorities have been asked to take all precautionary measures and step up preparations for floods in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Vaishali districts.
Senior officials said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah also talked to the Bihar chief minister over the flood situation in the state.
The Union Home Minister is learnt to have assured all help to the state government in dealing with the flood situation in the north Bihar region. “We are keeping a close vigil on the situation,” a senior official said.
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who is also the state water resources minister, said that he received information about heavy discharge of water from Nepal following rain and flash floods in Rasuwa district of Nepal. “The situation worsened today (Wednesday),” he told the media.
Officials said that people have been alerted through public address systems in areas falling under Nautan, Bairia, Yogapatti and Lauria blocks in West Champaran district. The water level in the Gandak river has risen. An advisory has been issued for residents, asking them to remain alert without creating panic and follow the administration’s instructions strictly.
The government has also issued helpline numbers—0612-2294204 and 0612-2294205—for residents of flood-affected districts. Residents may call 1070 in the case of an emergency. West Champaran District Magistrate Taranjeet Singh visited Bagaha to take stock of the situation. He also inspected embankments on the Gandak River under Bagaha sub-division.
Sources said that residents of Sisai and Chibrahi panchayats in West Champaran’s Bagaha have been evacuated and rehabilitated. Similarly, residents of Balua panchayat under Piprasi block have been taken to safer places. The district officials have been asked to remain in touch with people’s representatives to get updates on the flood situation.