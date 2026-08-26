'Headline-grabbing revelations' call for comprehensive review exercise: Congress on ex-CDS' claims

The Congress on Wednesday called for a structured and comprehensive review of Operation Sindoor, similar to the exercise carried out after the Kargil War, saying "headline-grabbing revelations" cannot be a substitute for a thorough analysis.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said this a day after former chief of defence staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan spoke about operational details of the Indo-Pak conflict post Pahalgam attack.

Ramesh said the former chief of defence staff had made similar claims earlier too in Singapore and then again on Tuesday about Operation Sindoor, in which he said that loitering munitions may have hit Kirana hills though forces did not target it.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a meeting on April 29 after the Pahalgam attack, decided that "we should teach Pakistan a big lesson" with an "unthinkable" action because India will not tolerate cross-border terrorism. He claimed that the prime minister also told the forces to ensure there is no failure and evidence should be kept.

"Headline-grabbing revelations being made from time to time in interviews and lectures, whether part of a deliberate strategy or not, are no substitute for a structured and comprehensive review exercise like what the Subrahmanyam Committee had carried out," Ramesh said after Chauhan's claims.