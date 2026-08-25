'Big lesson for Pakistan': Ex-CDS shares how decisions were taken at key meeting before Op Sindoor

In his talk on 'Operation Sindoor and its Aftermath', the former CDS said the decision of "how force is to be applied" was taken in the April 29 meeting and

"Initially, there was a doubt if we would be able to strike at midnight hour and yet obtain evidence of those strikes in pitch darkness.

"Yet, we were confident of the capabilities that we had created, and we said yes, we will be able to do that at midnight," said Gen Chauhan, who retired on May 30. "And, it helped us in maintaining surprise," he said.

The Prime Minister "told us that he is not under any kind of political pressure to do it immediately". He had also said, "do it at your own time, but ensure there is no reason for failure, either due to human or technical reason, and we should have evidence of whatever we do", Chauhan said

Markaz Taiba in Muridke, and Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur (linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed) were among the nine targets hit by the Indian forces in the early hours of May 7 last year.

On April 23, the other instruments of power -- how do you want to use diplomacy, your economic power -- those decisions were also taken, Chauhan said.

The decision of how force was to be applied was taken on April 29, when the CDS, the three service chiefs, the defence minister, and the National Security Advisor (NSA) had met the PM, the retired general said.

"Between April 23-29, there were a number of activities happening between us. The Chiefs of Staff Committee met 4-5 times, and an equal number of times with the NSA. We went to the government... we had a number of options which we had discussed with the NSA," he said.