Indian Railways moves towards four-laning 11,000-Km high-density network

NEW DELHI: In an ambitious move, Indian Railways is making significant progress towards four-laning the entire high-density railway network, which carries a major share of the country’s total rail traffic throughout the year.

There are seven high-density rail routes connecting almost all major metropolitan cities with the national capital and other key cities such as Mumbai, Chennai and Howrah, carrying massive passenger and freight traffic year-round.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while outlining the significance of these seven high-density rail routes on Wednesday, said that infrastructure is being developed to provide four railway lines across these routes.

Elaborating on the scale and significance of the seven high-density railway routes, Vaishnaw said the routes span nearly 11,000 km and account for around 41% of total railway traffic while covering just 16% of the railway network.

“Under the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Indian Railways is moving towards four-laning the entire high-density network to increase capacity and support the growing movement of passengers and freight across the country,” the Railway Minister asserted while highlighting the connectivity provided by these routes.

Detailing the four-laning works, the Railway Minister further said, “The ongoing expansion work is aimed at creating four railway lines across the high-density network, helping increase capacity on some of the busiest routes in the country.” He also underlined the environmental and economic advantages of rail transport.