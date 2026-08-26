Khelo India Dialogue: PM Modi to motivate youth to take up sports, shape India's future

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with youth at the 'Khelo India Dialogue' on Thursday as part of efforts to engage with them on the country's sporting journey, share their aspirations, and contribute ideas for a stronger youth-led 'Viksit Bharat'.

The virtual address of Modi at the 'Khelo India Dialogue' will be structured around five themes of sport, Olympic aspirations, youth leadership, Viksit Bharat and 'Nasha Mukt Yuva'.

Improving India's sports ecosystem, coaching, inclusive participation and nurturing talent for the 2036 Olympics via scientific talent identification, transparent selection and long-term athlete development are also part of the objectives of the dialogue.

The programme aims to help the youth engage with India's sporting journey, share their aspirations, and contribute ideas for a stronger youth-led Viksit Bharat, a statement issued by the prime minister's office said.

It will provide a direct channel for young people to engage with the country's sporting ambitions, while ensuring that their ideas and perspectives become part of the continuing conversation on India's youth and sports ecosystem.

Organised by Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) as part of the National Sports Day 2026 celebrations, the programme will be conducted across the country with participation of youth at two colleges in every district across States and Union Territories.

The programme is being held in line with the prime minister's vision of building a fit, disciplined and sporting nation while placing the aspirations of youth at the centre of the national development agenda.