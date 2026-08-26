India

Owaisi slams Allahabad HC hijab ruling, calls it an ‘attack on Islam’

Defending students’ right to choose, Owaisi said, “She is wearing hijab on her head, not on her mind,” adding, “Uniformity is not equality.”
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi(File Photo)
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has criticised the Allahabad High Court’s ruling that wearing a hijab is not an essential Islamic practice and that schools can enforce uniform rules, a report said.

Calling the decision an “attack on Islam,” Owaisi reportedly questioned the court’s authority to determine essential religious practices, especially while the Supreme Court is examining the issue.

He said the ruling violates Articles 19 and 25 of the Constitution, which protect freedom of expression and religion, and warned that it could negatively affect Muslim girls’ education.

Defending students’ right to choose, Owaisi said, “She is wearing hijab on her head, not on her mind,” adding, “Uniformity is not equality.”

The High Court, however, held that schools can enforce a fair and non-discriminatory uniform code to maintain discipline.

hijab
Allahabad High Court​
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com