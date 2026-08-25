Allahabad High Court refuses to allow hijab in schools, says uniform rules must be followed

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court, on Monday, refused to allow students to wear hijab in schools. The court said that following the school uniform rules was mandatory as it helped promote a sense of equality among children and also gave the school its own identity.

The High Court said uniforms helped maintain an environment free from religious discrimination. Therefore, no student could insist on changing the dress code prescribed by the school.

"Permission to wear a hijab on an individual basis cannot be granted. This would be against the very concept of a uniform. It would shift the authority to determine school discipline from the institution to individual students," observed the court.

A division bench, comprising Justice JJ Munir and Justice Inderjeet Singh, made those remarks while dismissing the petition of a minor student, Sukaina Rizvi, who had sought permission to attend classes wearing a hijab along with the school's prescribed dress code.

Petitioner Sukaina Rizvi is an 11th-grade student at Tagore Public School in Attarsuiya, Prayagraj. She filed a petition in the High Court through her mother.

The student argued that she had been attending school wearing a hijab from classes 6 to 10, and no objections were ever raised. The student also attached her old identity card and a group photo from the school with the petition.

The student stated that she now wanted to attend school in the 11th grade wearing a hijab, but was not being granted permission. "We also complained to the DM, upon which the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) sought a report.