SC seeks Centre’s response on plea by 82-year-old OCI card holder to visit J&K to attend wedding

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre on a plea by US-based octogenarian Khalid Jahangir Qazi, an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holder, seeking permission to visit Jammu and Kashmir to attend a wedding in his sister’s family.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, on Tuesday, took note of the submissions of senior advocate Parag Tripathi, appearing for Qazi, that he simply wanted to visit the Union territory to attend the wedding.

Qazi, 82, faces allegations of being engaged in "pro-Pakistan propaganda” and being sympathetic to Kashmiri separatists. His OCI card was cancelled by the government in May 2023 on grounds that his activities were "inimical to the sovereignty and security of India" and he was also blacklisted under the Foreigners Act.

When Tripathi sought an urgent adjudication on grounds that the delay could lead to his missing the wedding, the bench said it had to hear the other side and, moreover, another function could be held by the family to celebrate his arrival.

The senior advocate said that Qazi, a medical practitioner, had visited India in the past and, considering his age as well as that of his relatives, the proposed visit could be his last opportunity to meet family members in Kashmir.

"He is ready to give an undertaking that during his visit, he would not indulge in any political activity,” Tripathi told the bench.

Taking note of the submission, the bench sought the Centre’s response and posted the matter for September 7.

Qazi’s plea came against the backdrop of ongoing litigation over the cancellation of his OCI status.

In November 2024, a single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court quashed the cancellation of his OCI card, holding that he had not been afforded a fair opportunity of hearing before the action was taken.

The Centre’s appeal against that order is pending before a division bench of the high court. The Delhi High Court had earlier rejected Qazi’s plea seeking permission to visit India.

The Indian consulate in New York had accused Qazi of being engaged in “pro-Pakistan propaganda”, while the government maintained that the action against him was taken on grounds concerning national sovereignty and security.

(With inputs from PTI)