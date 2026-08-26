Sukhbir targets Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal, terms Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) a 'virus'

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh and his political outfit Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, while projecting SAD as the only force capable of 'saving Punjab'.

Amid talks in political circles of a possible re-alliance between the SAD and the BJP, he, however, did not utter a word about the BJP in his speech.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who launched the second phase of the party’s Punjab Bachao campaign at a public meeting at Malot, said: “The forces who assassinated Sant Harchand Singh Longowal and Bhai Shaminder Singh and who attacked Gurcharan Singh Tohra have become active again”.

Giving a clarion call to save Punjab from these forces, Badal said, "Let us unite to shun those who have taken on new identities in the garb of devout Sikhs."

"If we do not do this, they will do to you what they have done to me. They will loot your houses and our Gurughar. They will usher in ‘gunda raj’ and destroy the state”.

The rally was Sukhbir’s first political programme after he survived a life-threatening attack in Nanded in Maharashtra on August 13.

He returned to the state on Tuesday and paid obeisance at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo before resuming political activity.

Sukhbir Badal said, "All this is being done to finish off Punjab’s only regional party – the SAD. These persons are stooges of agencies and Delhi-based parties who want to remove the SAD from the politics of Punjab”.