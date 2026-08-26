Uttarakhand BJP chief rekindles row over ‘purification’ of Kharge’s Haldwani rally venue

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand BJP president and Rajya Sabha member Mahendra Bhatt has triggered a fresh political controversy by defending the alleged “purification” of Haldwani’s Ramlila Maidan after a rally addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Bhatt’s remarks came after the issue was raised in Parliament and the BJP had sought to distance itself from the organisation that conducted a havan at the venue.

Speaking to journalists at an event in Mussoorie, Bhatt said the Congress rally had allegedly witnessed slogans and activities that were not in keeping with the sanctity of the Ramlila ground. “If the ground was purified after the programme, what was wrong with it?” Bhatt asked.

He maintained that the issue concerned the dignity of a venue associated with religious and cultural events. Targeting the Opposition, Bhatt said the Congress had neither a substantive issue nor a clear programme and was therefore amplifying matters that could “vitiate the social atmosphere”.

“The cleanliness or purification of a religious venue should not be turned into a political controversy,” he said, accusing the Congress of attempting to create divisions in society.