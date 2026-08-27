288 Indians remain unaccounted for after devastating Nepal floods: MEA

Two hundred and eighty-eight Indian nationals remain unaccounted for following devastating flash floods in Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said those missing included people working on hydropower projects as well as members of tourist groups.

Twenty-one Indians from Tamil Nadu have been rescued, while around 200 Indians in Tibet have sought assistance from India, Jaiswal said.

“Of the 288 Indian nationals who remain unaccountable, 73 are working on the Trishuli One Power Project. Our embassy in Kathmandu is in touch with the project head to get more details about these people,” Jaiswal said.

He said India would continue to extend all possible assistance to Nepal in dealing with the situation arising from the flash floods.

“India is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Nepal in this difficult time and we are ready to provide all assistance as per requirements of that country,” he added.

The flash floods on Wednesday caused widespread devastation across three districts in Nepal.

The death toll rose to 270 on Thursday as rescue teams raced to locate thousands of people still reported missing.