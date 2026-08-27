Nepal floods LIVE | Death toll reaches 165; 133 Indians among hundreds missing

At least 160 people have died and hundreds, including 133 Indians, remain missing after flash floods and landslides swept communities along Nepal’s Bhote Koshi River near the Tibet border. Rescue teams continued searching through mud and debris for survivors. India has sent 10 tonnes of humanitarian aid and essential medicines, while the US announced $500,000 in emergency assistance.
The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu issued emergency numbers for assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods. In a post on X, it said people can contact +977 985 131 6807 or +977 970 910 7500
The Nepal Tourism Board has issued a toll free emergency number 1234 or hotline 1144 or tourist police 9851289445 for help.
Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were put on high alert on Wednesday after flash floods in neighbouring Nepal caused damage across several districts in the Gandak river basin. Authorities began emergency preparations, including moving people away from vulnerable areas.