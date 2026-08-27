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Nepal floods LIVE | Death toll reaches 165; 133 Indians among hundreds missing

Rescue teams continued searching through mud and debris for survivors on Thursday, while India has sent 10 tonnes of humanitarian aid.
Damaged houses stand precariously near the swollen, debris-choked banks of the Trishuli River after flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.
Damaged houses stand precariously near the swollen, debris-choked banks of the Trishuli River after flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.Photo |AP
TNIE online desk
Summary

At least 160 people have died and hundreds, including 133 Indians, remain missing after flash floods and landslides swept communities along Nepal’s Bhote Koshi River near the Tibet border. Rescue teams continued searching through mud and debris for survivors. India has sent 10 tonnes of humanitarian aid and essential medicines, while the US announced $500,000 in emergency assistance.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu issued emergency numbers for assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods. In a post on X, it said people can contact +977 985 131 6807 or +977 970 910 7500

The Nepal Tourism Board has issued a toll free emergency number 1234 or hotline 1144 or tourist police 9851289445 for help.

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were put on high alert on Wednesday after flash floods in neighbouring Nepal caused damage across several districts in the Gandak river basin. Authorities began emergency preparations, including moving people away from vulnerable areas.

Death count reaches 165 in Nepal floods

Glacial collapse, not earthquake, triggered ‘catastrophic’ Nepal floods

The US Geological Survey said a glacial collapse and debris flow, rather than an earthquake, caused the catastrophic flooding along the Nepal-Tibet border. The disaster killed at least 160 people, with hundreds still missing. The USGS said satellite imagery and seismic data confirmed the event was linked to a glacial collapse.

READ REPORT HERE.

UN chief expresses sadness over deadly floods in Nepal, China

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed deep sadness over severe flooding in Nepal and China that has claimed lives, left people missing and caused widespread destruction. He extended condolences to the victims’ families and said the UN is supporting Nepal’s government-led response by mobilising supplies and personnel.

Nepal floods
Nepal flash floods

Key Events

Death count reaches 165 in Nepal floods

Glacial collapse, not earthquake, triggered ‘catastrophic’ Nepal floods

UN chief expresses sadness over deadly floods in Nepal, China

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The New Indian Express
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