Search for missing after Nepal-Tibet floods kills at least 160

NUWAKOT: Rescue teams rushed Thursday to find hundreds of people missing on the Nepal-Tibet border in flash floods and landslides that killed at least 160 and swept away entire villages.

A terrifying clip of surveillance video from the Chinese side of the frontier shows a massive wall of mud and debris crashing over a building several stories high on Wednesday morning, engulfing it as dozens of people ran for their lives below. The surge swept away buses and cars like they were toys.

Many of the missing are foreign tourists, officials said of the disaster, which the US Geological Survey said was caused by a glacial collapse that sent a flow of debris engulfing areas along the way.

The tsunami-like rumble of water and mud struck villages and towns on the path of two rivers -- Bhote Koshi and Trishuli, with Nepali police saying they had recovered 162 bodies.

Across the border, Chinese state broadcaster said a "mudslide disaster" at the Gyirong Port in Tibet claimed three lives while 265 people were still missing.

Nepali Raju Bhadel, 56, recounted receiving a call from his brother-in-law in distress.

"They were crying and said their entire house had been swept away. Three family members were rescued, but his brother is still missing," he said.

Rescuers waded through mud and sludge to look for survivors after floodwaters buried the lower floors of multi-storey buildings.

Some 403 tourists -- 341 of them foreigners -- were unaccounted for several hours after the disaster struck, according to Nepal's tourism ministry.

The missing foreigners included 133 Indians, and others from Australia, Britain, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea and the United States, the tourism board said.

"Entire villages and market areas have been wiped out," said David Fisher, the Nepal head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

It said it was dispatching emergency supplies including blankets, first aid kits, stretchers and body bags.

Tibet government officials mobilised nearly 800 emergency workers and 150 vehicles as well as sniffer dogs and speed boats to help the rescue efforts, China's state-run news agency Xinhua said.