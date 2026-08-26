Xi orders all-out rescue, relief efforts after flash floods sweep through areas near China-Nepal border

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday ordered all-out efforts to search for and rescue people missing after devastating flash floods swept through villages and towns near the China-Nepal border area in Tibet, causing heavy casualties.

A total of 145 officers and soldiers from the Xigaze detachment of the People's Armed Police have been sent to the affected border port to assist with emergency response operations.

A sudden, massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet killing at least four people, causing extensive devastation at settlements along the river and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects early Wednesday.

At least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs are among the nearly 400 persons missing.

Xi called for efforts to evacuate residents at risk and provide timely medical treatment to the injured to minimise casualties.

He made the instructions after a mudslide occurred around 10:30 am on Wednesday, which caused severe casualties and left people unaccounted for at Gyirong border port in Gyirong County, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.