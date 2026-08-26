Nepal floods: 133 Indians, including 37 from Tamil Nadu, missing; MEA coordinates rescue efforts

At least 133 Indian nationals are among over 700 reported missing after devastating flash floods swept through central Nepal, bordering Tibet, on Wednesday, officials said.

As many as 157 people have died, and their bodies have been recovered from the flood-hit areas, security officials said.

Most of the missing Indian nationals were travelling to Tibet for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at about 09:00 local time from the Tibetan side, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts near the border, as well as Nuwakot district south-west of Kathmandu.

The flooding caused widespread damage to settlements and critical infrastructure, including at least a dozen hydropower projects.

Some 403 tourists -- 341 of them foreigners -- were unaccounted for several hours after the disaster struck, according to Nepal's tourism ministry.

The missing foreigners included Indians, and others from Australia, Britain, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea and the United States, the tourism board said.