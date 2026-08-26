Nepal floods: 133 Indians, including 37 from Tamil Nadu, missing; MEA coordinates rescue efforts

At least 133 Indian nationals are among over 700 reported missing after devastating flash floods swept through central Nepal, bordering Tibet, on Wednesday, officials said.
As many as 157 people have died, and their bodies have been recovered from the flood-hit areas, security officials said.
Most of the missing Indian nationals were travelling to Tibet for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.
The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at about 09:00 local time from the Tibetan side, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts near the border, as well as Nuwakot district south-west of Kathmandu.
The flooding caused widespread damage to settlements and critical infrastructure, including at least a dozen hydropower projects.
Some 403 tourists -- 341 of them foreigners -- were unaccounted for several hours after the disaster struck, according to Nepal's tourism ministry.
The missing foreigners included Indians, and others from Australia, Britain, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea and the United States, the tourism board said.
Meanwhile, India on Wednesday night dispatched the first tranche of relief supplies to Nepal aboard a military transport aircraft.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India dispatched 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) assistance to Nepal.
"Dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal's response to the devastating floods," he said on X.
The relief supplies were sent on board a C-130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The aircraft took off for Kathmandu from Hindon airbase near Delhi around 8:35 pm.
The relief supplies included emergency items such as temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and medicines.
37 Tamil Nadu tourists unaccounted for
The whereabouts of 37 of the 57 tourists from Tamil Nadu are yet to be ascertained, while 20 others have been accounted for, state officials said.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said senior government officials had been directed to work towards their swift rescue.
"I have directed the senior government officials at Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi to take all necessary measures to swiftly rescue the people from Tamil Nadu who are missing in this disaster and to provide the required assistance to the affected individuals," he said.
Vijay added that the state was taking swift action to gather information through the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Nepal and ensure the tourists' safety.
Thanjavur Collector R Revathi said officials had accounted for 20 of the 57 tourists from the district who were believed to be in the affected area.
"We do not know what is happening with the rest for now; we are awaiting more information," Revathi told PTI.
Of those accounted for, 11 are women, according to officials.
Meanwhile, Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran sought the urgent intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to rescue and safely repatriate Indian tourists stranded or missing in the floods.
In an official communication, Maran, "writing under the guidance of DMK President M K Stalin", drew attention to the "grave situation" in Nepal.
"Reports indicate that several people have lost their lives and many others, including nearly 50 tourists from Tamil Nadu, remain missing, while rescue operations are being severely hampered by the difficult terrain and continuing flood conditions," Maran said.
He said the disaster had caused extensive destruction, washing away roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure and severely disrupting communication and transport networks.Maran said the rapidly evolving situation had caused "considerable anxiety" among the families of tourists in Tamil Nadu.
He urged the External Affairs Ministry to take all possible measures to locate, rescue and safeguard those affected and asked for directions to be issued to the Indian embassy in Nepal and rescue teams to facilitate the safe return of stranded Indians.
Local media reports said the Nepal Tourism Board, Tourist Police and tourism stakeholders were working to verify the whereabouts and safety of people who were in or travelling through the affected areas.
Maran said the rapidly evolving situation had caused "considerable anxiety" among the families of tourists in Tamil Nadu.
He urged the External Affairs Ministry to take all possible measures to locate, rescue and safeguard those affected and asked for directions to be issued to the Indian embassy in Nepal and rescue teams to facilitate the safe return of stranded Indians.
Local media reports said the Nepal Tourism Board, Tourist Police and tourism stakeholders were working to verify the whereabouts and safety of people who were in or travelling through the affected areas.
32 tourists from Kolkata reported missing
As devastating flash floods swept through different parts of Nepal on Wednesday, 32 tourists from Kolkata were reported missing.
The group of 32 tourists, including a US-based Indian, had left Kolkata on August 21 under the aegis of a travel agency for a pilgrimage to Manasarovar and reached Nepal on August 22.
36-member Keralam team in Nepal safe
A team of 36 people from Keralam touring Nepal was safe and away from the areas affected by the devastating flash floods, a government source said here on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister's Office was in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for updates on Indians reportedly missing after the disaster, the source said.
"We could speak to the members of the 36-member team currently touring Nepal. They are safe and away from the areas hit by the flash flood. We are also checking with the MEA to find out whether any person from Keralam is among those reported missing," the source said.
Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan said that the state government was closely monitoring the situation in Nepal.
India coordinates rescue efforts
The Embassy of India in Kathmandu is coordinating with the Nepalese government on rescue and relief efforts for Indian nationals affected by the floods, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
"Embassy of India in Nepal is closely coordinating with Government of Nepal for the early rescue and relief of Indian nationals affected by today's flash floods in Nepal," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.
The embassy earlier issued emergency numbers for those seeking assistance or information about affected Indian nationals. People can contact +977 985 131 6807 or +977 970 910 7500.
In a separate post, the embassy said it has "remained engaged with the relevant authorities of Government of Nepal for early rescue and relief for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods that took place in Nepal today. Rescue and relief efforts continue to be strengthened in coordination with the Government of Nepal. @MEAIndia".
The NTB has also issued helplines, including toll-free emergency number 1234, hotline 1144 and Tourist Police number 9851289445.
(With inputs from PTI)