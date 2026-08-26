Nepal floods: India sends first tranche of relief materials

India on Wednesday night dispatched the first tranche of relief supplies to Nepal aboard a military transport aircraft after flash floods along the country's border with Tibet killed at least 160 people and left a trail of destruction.

The relief materials were sent hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah and assured him of all possible humanitarian assistance to deal with the situation.

"The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time," Modi said on social media after the conversation.

"India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India dispatched 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) assistance to Nepal.

"Dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal's response to the devastating floods," he said on X.

"Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected. In face of this challenge, India stands with Nepal and its people," he added.

The relief supplies were sent on board a C-130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The aircraft took off for Kathmandu from Hindon airbase near Delhi around 8:35 pm.

The relief supplies included emergency items such as temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and medicines.