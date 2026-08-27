Bengaluru: NLSIU convocation cancelled amid protests over CJI Surya Kant invite

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has reportedly cancelled its 34th Annual Convocation, scheduled for September 12, 2026, amid strong opposition from students and alumni over the proposed attendance of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.

The university cited “unavoidable circumstances” for calling off the convocation, according to a notice reported by Bar & Bench. The 2026 graduating batch will instead receive their degrees in absentia. Students can either collect their certificates from the campus or have them couriered to them.

The controversy erupted after an open letter opposing the proposed participation of the dignitaries was signed by 165 graduating students, 409 current students and 128 alumni.

The NLSIU student community also expressed solidarity with students of Hyderabad’s NALSAR University of Law, where a dispute had erupted earlier in August over the proposed presence of CJI Surya Kant as chief guest.

At NALSAR, the BCI had briefly barred the 2026 graduating batch from enrolment after students protested against the CJI’s proposed role as chief guest. The order was withdrawn within hours following widespread criticism.

NLSIU students, in their representation, reportedly argued that inviting individuals whom they accused of showing “disdain and condescension” towards the student community would be humiliating and undermine their academic achievement.

Reacting to the cancellation, Saurav Das of Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) backed the protesting students in a post on X.

“I hope the NLSIU graduating batch organises its own graduation ceremony and invites the most honourable guest to felicitate them. Do it the Gen-Z way!” he posted.