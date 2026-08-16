NLSIU students, alumni oppose CJI Surya Kant, BCI chief attending convocation over NALSAR row

Students and alumni of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) have opposed Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra attending the university’s upcoming convocation, citing the BCI’s now-withdrawn action against NALSAR University of Law students.

In a statement dated August 15 and signed by 165 graduating students of the Class of 2026, 409 current students and 128 alumni, they condemned the BCI’s order directing state bar councils not to enrol 2026 graduates of NALSAR, Hyderabad, and expressed solidarity with the university’s students.

"We are aware that the BCI has closed all proceedings against NALSAR. However, the fact that such unconstitutional and illegal "proceedings" can be initiated by a statutory body against students and faculty members of a public university in the first place does not alter the nature or the larger impact of such actions or dilute the responsibility of the Chairman and the BCI," the statement said.

The students and alumni said the BCI had acknowledged the "arbitrary" and "illegal nature" of its actions following the withdrawal of the enrolment ban and inquiry order.

They said a university convocation was a significant milestone meant to celebrate students’ academic achievements and sacrifices. Against this backdrop, they objected to inviting senior officials who, they alleged, had expressed "disdain and condescension" towards students.

"In this context, inviting persons in high office to confer degrees to students towards whom they have publicly expressed their disdain and condescension is offensive, humiliating, and a mockery of students and their struggles," it said.

"We stand in unconditional solidarity with our fellow students at NALSAR who have shown exemplary courage and moral conviction in speaking truth to power."

The group demanded an unconditional apology from the BCI to NALSAR’s students and faculty, saying its actions had created a "chilling effect" on free speech and dissent.