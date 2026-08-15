BCI chair apologises over NALSAR ban order, says students 'don't require anyone to decide for them'

'Not a matter of prestige or ego'

In his letter to the students, Mishra said the developments of recent days had caused "concern and anguish" among a section of the student community and stressed that their grievances deserved to be heard with patience, sensitivity and respect.

"If anything connected with the present controversy, any of my words, or letter, has hurt the feelings of our law students, I sincerely regret and apologise for the same," Mishra said.

He added that expressing regret was "not a matter of prestige or ego", but an acknowledgement that the feelings and concerns of students matter.

Mishra, also a senior advocate of the Supreme Court, described law students, particularly those at National Law Universities and other leading centres of legal education, as among the country's "most informed and discerning young citizens".

He said students study the Constitution, the rule of law, fairness and the importance of hearing all sides before reaching a conclusion, and therefore "do not require anyone to decide for them".

"Nor should they be subjected to pressure or influence from any quarter," he said.

The BCI chairman said National Law Universities occupied an important position in Indian legal education and that the choices made by their students were noticed across the legal education system.

Referring to their future roles, he said the students would go on to become advocates, senior advocates, teachers, scholars and judges, with some potentially occupying the highest positions in the legal and judicial system.

Mishra also defended the students' right to disagree and protest, saying peaceful disagreement, questioning and protest were important features of a constitutional democracy.

"At the same time, the legal tradition teaches us something equally important, namely that when further facts or clarifications emerge, every issue should be reconsidered objectively and with an open mind," he said.

He said there was no inconsistency between expressing a genuine grievance and subsequently considering a clarification fairly.