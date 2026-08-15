BCI chair apologises over NALSAR ban order, says students 'don't require anyone to decide for them'

Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra apologised on Saturday to law students over the body's now-withdrawn order barring state bar councils from enrolling Hyderabad's NALSAR University of Law's 2026 graduating batch as advocates.
In a letter addressed to law students, Mishra said he "sincerely" regretted and apologised if any of his words or his letter, in connection with the controversy, had hurt their feelings. He urged students to independently assess the issue and decide for themselves whether to attend their convocation.
The controversy began after the BCI ordered State Bar Councils on August 13 not to enrol the 2026 graduating batch of Hyderabad-based NALSAR University of Law, following a student campaign over recent judicial developments and the invitation extended to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to address their convocation.
Around 450 students from the university had emailed the vice-chancellor on 23 July, citing the CJI's recent remarks and conduct during proceedings concerning protests over the NEET-UG examination leak controversy, as well as alleged police brutality against protesters during the "Chalo Sansad" demonstration in New Delhi on July 20.
They urged the university to "strongly reconsider" the invitation and to consult the graduating batch before taking a final decision.
After facing criticism, the BCI allowed the students to enrol and later withdrew the proceedings, saying most of the students were innocent.
Meanwhile, CJI Kant subsequently termed the BCI order "absolutely unnecessary", upheld the students' right to protest and barred punitive action against NALSAR students or faculty.
The episode also raised concerns over the BCI's power to impose a blanket enrolment freeze on an entire graduating batch.
'Not a matter of prestige or ego'
In his letter to the students, Mishra said the developments of recent days had caused "concern and anguish" among a section of the student community and stressed that their grievances deserved to be heard with patience, sensitivity and respect.
"If anything connected with the present controversy, any of my words, or letter, has hurt the feelings of our law students, I sincerely regret and apologise for the same," Mishra said.
He added that expressing regret was "not a matter of prestige or ego", but an acknowledgement that the feelings and concerns of students matter.
Mishra, also a senior advocate of the Supreme Court, described law students, particularly those at National Law Universities and other leading centres of legal education, as among the country's "most informed and discerning young citizens".
He said students study the Constitution, the rule of law, fairness and the importance of hearing all sides before reaching a conclusion, and therefore "do not require anyone to decide for them".
"Nor should they be subjected to pressure or influence from any quarter," he said.
The BCI chairman said National Law Universities occupied an important position in Indian legal education and that the choices made by their students were noticed across the legal education system.
Referring to their future roles, he said the students would go on to become advocates, senior advocates, teachers, scholars and judges, with some potentially occupying the highest positions in the legal and judicial system.
Mishra also defended the students' right to disagree and protest, saying peaceful disagreement, questioning and protest were important features of a constitutional democracy.
"At the same time, the legal tradition teaches us something equally important, namely that when further facts or clarifications emerge, every issue should be reconsidered objectively and with an open mind," he said.
He said there was no inconsistency between expressing a genuine grievance and subsequently considering a clarification fairly.
'No student should be compelled to attend or abstain'
On the issue of convocation, Mishra said the occasion was special in the life of a graduating student and their family, representing years of hard work and an important transition. He emphasised that the decision to attend must ultimately rest with the students.
"No student should be compelled to attend, and no student should feel compelled to abstain," he said, adding that students should reach their decision independently, after considering the matter in its entirety and according to their own judgment.
Mishra further said the relationship between the judiciary, the Bar, universities and law students was "much deeper and more enduring than any temporary controversy".
Differences and strong views, he said, should ultimately be capable of resolution through dialogue, clarification and mutual respect.
The BCI regards law students as the future of the legal profession, he said, adding that their dignity, independence of thought and legitimate concerns must always be respected. At the same time, he stressed that dialogue, mutual respect and constitutional values were equally important for the profession they were preparing to enter.
Mishra urged that the present issue be considered with fairness and in a spirit of reconciliation, and said it should not acquire a political or extraneous colour through outside influence. "Our law students are mature and discerning enough to examine the facts, consider the clarification offered, and take their own independent decision," he said.
He also called on institutions to respect students' independence of thought and said there should be room for dialogue and moving forward "without bitterness" where clarification had been offered.
Concluding his three-page letter, Mishra said the greatest strength of future leaders of the Bar, Bench and legal academia would be their ability to think independently, listen to differing viewpoints and reach conclusions guided by reason, fairness and the Constitution.
"On this Independence Day, that spirit of independent thought, mutual respect and constitutional responsibility is perhaps the most meaningful message we can collectively reaffirm," he said.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)