Hindu-American group issues security advisory ahead of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s New York event

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said he does not support the planned event at Madison Square Garden featuring RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora later this week. Mamdani, however, noted that the city may not have jurisdiction to cancel the “private” event.

“I don't support the rally, but I don't know if the city has any jurisdiction on cancelling a private event,” Mamdani said at a press conference on Tuesday, responding to a question on the RSS chief’s planned event and protests against it.

Mamdani said he was troubled by what he described as the rise of an “exclusionary vision”. He said the India he grew up familiar with was “a pluralistic society, of a secular republic that believed in the belonging of each and every person who was from India.”

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in a statement said the event in New York has been organised in the spirit of open dialogue and invited “anyone interested” in knowing more about the organisation to join the discussion.

The remarks by senior RSS functionary Sunil Ambekar came amid Mamdani's criticism of Bhagwat's participation in the Universal Oneness Celebration at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden. “The Universal Oneness Celebration in New York exemplifies an interfaith gathering where RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat ji will communicate with a diverse, multicultural, and multi-faith audience,” Ambekar said.