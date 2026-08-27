India airlifts 47.5 tonnes of relief to Nepal, keeps Army and NDRF on standby

NEW DELHI: Two Indian Air Force (IAF) transport aircraft flew 47.5 tonnes of relief material into Kathmandu within 24 hours of the flash floods that tore through central Nepal, even as the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that 288 Indian nationals remained uncontactable in the disaster zone.

Officials told TNIE that the Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been kept in readiness to provide further assistance, with the Army’s engineering resources available for deployment, including for the construction of bridges, as and when required.

The first aircraft, a C-130J Super Hercules, took off from the Hindon airbase at about on Wednesday night with 10 tonnes of temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and essential medicines.

The flight followed a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart, in which Modi conveyed condolences and offered all possible assistance.

In a post on X, the IAF said additional effort by C-17 and C-130 aircraft would carry further supplies, with helicopters earmarked for rescue and evacuation operations.

A C-17 Globemaster-III followed on Thursday morning with 37.5 tonnes of relief material, medicines, food and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) payload.