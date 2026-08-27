India sends second tranche of relief supplies to flood-hit Nepal

India on Thursday sent a second consignment of relief material to flood-hit Nepal, with a military transport aircraft carrying 37.5 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, medicines and food packets.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the latest consignment followed the dispatch of 10 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material to Nepal on Wednesday.
"A second flight has just taken off, carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines & food packets for Nepal," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on social media.
"India remains in close and continuous touch with the Nepalese authorities.We will continue to strongly support the ongoing relief efforts," he said.
India has stepped up assistance after devastating flash floods along Nepal’s border with Tibet killed at least 165 people and caused widespread destruction. The first consignment included temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines.
The aid was sent after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah and assured him of India’s support. New Delhi is expected to send more relief supplies in the coming days.
(With inputs from PTI)