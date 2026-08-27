India sends second tranche of relief supplies to flood-hit Nepal

India on Thursday sent a second consignment of relief material to flood-hit Nepal, with a military transport aircraft carrying 37.5 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, medicines and food packets.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the latest consignment followed the dispatch of 10 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material to Nepal on Wednesday.

"A second flight has just taken off, carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines & food packets for Nepal," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on social media.

"India remains in close and continuous touch with the Nepalese authorities.We will continue to strongly support the ongoing relief efforts," he said.