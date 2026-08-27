PM Modi to meet Russian President Putin at SCO summit following Uzbekistan visit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Modi will first visit Tashkent on August 29 and 30 at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, before travelling to Bishkek for the 26th SCO Summit from August 31 to September 1.
The proposed Modi-Putin meeting comes at a significant moment for bilateral economic relations. India and Russia have continued to deepen cooperation in energy, fertilisers and trade, even as geopolitical disruptions have complicated global supply chains.
Putin had expressed his hope of meeting Modi during a recent interaction with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Russia. During that meeting, the Russian president conveyed his best wishes to Modi and indicated that the two leaders could meet at the SCO gathering.
The discussions in Bishkek are expected to cover bilateral, regional and global issues, with economic cooperation and energy security likely to receive particular attention.
During his meeting with Jaishankar, Putin assured India that Russia would continue supplying energy and fertilisers, despite disruptions arising from the conflict in West Asia. He also said Moscow was increasing fertiliser supplies to India and was prepared to raise shipments further to support Indian agriculture.
Modi’s Uzbekistan visit will provide a separate platform for India to consolidate its growing engagement with Central Asia. During delegation-level talks with Mirziyoyev, the two sides are expected to review the India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership and set priorities for the coming years.
The agenda will span trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people ties. The two leaders are also expected to explore synergies between India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and Uzbekistan’s Uzbekistan-2030 development strategy.
Secretary West in the External Affairs Ministry, Sibi George, described the relationship as one marked by “extensive and fruitful engagements” in both bilateral and multilateral forums. “India and Uzbekistan elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership in 2011. Since then, bilateral relations have expanded substantially across a wide range of areas,” George said.
From Tashkent, Modi will travel to Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov. The SCO summit carries added significance as the grouping marks its 25th anniversary. India has been a full member since 2017.
George said the SCO was established with the primary objective of countering “the three evils of terrorism, separatism, and extremism, which continue to remain a challenge.”
At the summit, Modi is expected to highlight India’s priorities of Security, Connectivity and Opportunity, while also holding bilateral meetings with other SCO leaders.
The visit will also have a cultural dimension, with Modi scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, celebrating Central Asia’s rich cultural traditions