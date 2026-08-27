PM Modi to meet Russian President Putin at SCO summit following Uzbekistan visit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Modi will first visit Tashkent on August 29 and 30 at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, before travelling to Bishkek for the 26th SCO Summit from August 31 to September 1.

The proposed Modi-Putin meeting comes at a significant moment for bilateral economic relations. India and Russia have continued to deepen cooperation in energy, fertilisers and trade, even as geopolitical disruptions have complicated global supply chains.

Putin had expressed his hope of meeting Modi during a recent interaction with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Russia. During that meeting, the Russian president conveyed his best wishes to Modi and indicated that the two leaders could meet at the SCO gathering.

The discussions in Bishkek are expected to cover bilateral, regional and global issues, with economic cooperation and energy security likely to receive particular attention.

During his meeting with Jaishankar, Putin assured India that Russia would continue supplying energy and fertilisers, despite disruptions arising from the conflict in West Asia. He also said Moscow was increasing fertiliser supplies to India and was prepared to raise shipments further to support Indian agriculture.

Modi’s Uzbekistan visit will provide a separate platform for India to consolidate its growing engagement with Central Asia. During delegation-level talks with Mirziyoyev, the two sides are expected to review the India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership and set priorities for the coming years.