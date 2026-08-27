SC issues directions for speedy trials in dowry cases and social campaigns

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has issued a slew of directions to strengthen the implementation of laws dealing with dowry-related offences. The directives are focused on ensuring the effective functioning of dowry prohibition officers and prioritising cases under Sections 304-B (dowry death) and 498-A (dowry harassment) of the IPC, among other things. The bench also ordered that cases under Sections 80 and 85 of the BNS and long-pending matters be dealt with on priority.

A bench of Justice Sanjay Karol (now retired) and Justice Augustine George Masih issued the directions on August 20 after reviewing compliance with the court’s judgment dated December 15, 2025, in the ‘State of Uttar Pradesh vs Ajmal Beg’ case.

The court directed all high courts and states & Union territories to file status & compliance reports on January 15, May 15 and September 15 every year until there is a substantial reduction in the pendency of cases under Sections 304-B & 498-A of the IPC, corresponding BNS provisions and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

The court observed that the 1961 law has repeatedly faced implementation difficulties, while the practice of giving and taking dowry remains deeply rooted in society. It said a concentrated effort is needed from the legislature, judiciary, law enforcement agencies and civil society organisations.

Courts dealing with these offences must, as far as practicable, treat them as priority cases and endeavour to ensure expeditious disposal without adversely affecting other cases, the bench observed.

The court also directed states and UTs to conduct sustained awareness and sensitisation programmes on dowry and gender equality.