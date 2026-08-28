Army to acquire Javelins from US, 17 years after hunt for 'tank-killers' began

The purchase is being processed under the Army's emergency procurement (EP) powers, which permit Service headquarters to conclude urgent acquisitions within a delegated financial ceiling of Rs 300 crore. The quantities involved are limited.

In November last year, the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of a possible sale to India of 100 Javelin rounds, one fly-to-buy missile and 25 launch units at an estimated cost of $45.7 million, together with trainers, simulation rounds and spares. A separate case covered 216 Excalibur artillery projectiles at $47.1 million.

The quantity India has contracted is understood to be smaller. Lt Gen Ajay Kumar, the then Director General of Infantry, said in October that the Army was pursuing 12 launchers and 104 missiles. A congressional notification records approval for a possible sale and not the quantity eventually ordered.

The attraction of the Javelin lies in its guidance. Its imaging infrared seeker locks on to the target before launch, allowing the gunner to fire and immediately withdraw. The Milan-2T and Konkurs-M missiles presently in service are wire-guided and require the operator to remain exposed, tracking the missile until it strikes.

The Javelin can be set to attack from above, where the armour of a tank is thinnest and carries a tandem warhead intended to defeat explosive reactive armour. Its soft-launch mechanism permits firing from within a bunker or an enclosed room, a useful attribute in mountainous terrain. The missile has also acquired a considerable reputation during the war in Ukraine.