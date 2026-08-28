Bodies of four Naga civilians killed in Manipur ambush retrieved

The bodies of four Naga civilians, who were killed in an ambush in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, were retrieved on Friday morning, a day after the attack, officials said.

The four were killed and another person injured after armed assailants attacked their vehicle in an isolated area between Makui Ashang and Thanamba Naga villages around 8.30 am on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Tadsongbou Ringkangmai, founder and principal of a private school; M Wijunamai; Anil Wijunamai; and Wisobou Charenamai, chairman of the Chawangkining Village Authority. The injured person was identified as Gaikamang Ringkangmai. All five belong to the Liangmai Naga community.

Security forces had attempted to retrieve the bodies on Thursday evening but were unable to reach the site due to an alleged blockade and disruptions at a village along the route, officials said.

A state police team reached the ambush site on Friday morning and brought back the bodies, which were being taken to Senapati district headquarters.

The killings triggered protests at Senapati district headquarters on Thursday night, with people demanding that the bodies be brought to the Naga-majority district. Later, village volunteers fired several rounds in the air as a mark of respect when the bodies reached Thonglang Atongba in Kangpokpi district.

Following the attack, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh chaired a high-level security meeting and directed security forces to identify and arrest those involved.

The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex Naga body in Manipur, alleged that two militant outfits, the Kuki National Front (P) and Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA), were behind the ambush.

(With inputs from PTI)