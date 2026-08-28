Centre starts retail sale of onion in city at Rs 35/kg, 44 per cent below the market price

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday started retail sale of onions at Rs 35 a kg in the national capital to provide relief to consumers and control prices. The price is 44% lower than the current market rate. The onions are being sold from the government’s buffer stock.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said that the rise in prices was due to black marketing, hoarding and profiteering.

Khare said the country had adequate onion supplies to meet demand during the festive season and that the government was not considering a ban on exports. During April-June 2026, onion exports stood at approximately 3.82 lakh tonnes.

She flagged off small trucks carrying onions, marking the start of the retail sale. In Delhi, onions were selling at Rs 62 a kg on Thursday. The sale is being carried out through Nafed, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar, while Mother Dairy will sell onions through its Safal stores.

The government is transporting bulk consignments to the capital through dedicated railway rakes named “Kanda Express”. The first rake, carrying 800 tonnes of onions, has already left Nashik for Delhi. On Wednesday, the Department of Consumer Affairs said, “Onion availability is comfortable to meet domestic demand in the coming months”.