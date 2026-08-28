Centre starts retail sale of onion in city at Rs 35/kg, 44 per cent below the market price

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday started retail sale of onions at Rs 35 a kg in the national capital to provide relief to consumers and control prices. The price is 44% lower than the current market rate. The onions are being sold from the government’s buffer stock.
Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said that the rise in prices was due to black marketing, hoarding and profiteering.
Khare said the country had adequate onion supplies to meet demand during the festive season and that the government was not considering a ban on exports. During April-June 2026, onion exports stood at approximately 3.82 lakh tonnes.
She flagged off small trucks carrying onions, marking the start of the retail sale. In Delhi, onions were selling at Rs 62 a kg on Thursday. The sale is being carried out through Nafed, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar, while Mother Dairy will sell onions through its Safal stores.
The government is transporting bulk consignments to the capital through dedicated railway rakes named “Kanda Express”. The first rake, carrying 800 tonnes of onions, has already left Nashik for Delhi. On Wednesday, the Department of Consumer Affairs said, “Onion availability is comfortable to meet domestic demand in the coming months”.
Onion production is estimated at 307.37 lakh tonnes in 2025-26, compared with 307.67 lakh tonnes the previous year. The department said robust production, buffer stocks and market interventions were expected to ensure adequate supplies and moderate seasonal price pressures.
About 1.21 lakh tonnes of onions have been procured for the buffer stock. The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) has been engaged for the first time as the storage agency for the onion buffer during 2026-27.
The department said that it was closely monitoring onion prices, arrivals and availability across states and would take further steps, if needed, to ensure adequate supplies and prevent unwarranted price increases.
Festive season
The Department of Consumer Affairs said that with the onset of the festive season, including Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali, onion prices normally witness a seasonal uptick owing to higher demand and supply-chain factors.