Defence export norms relaxed, standing licence extended to nearly every nation

NEW DELHI: The defence ministry has liberalised India’s defence export regime, expanding the coverage of the Open General Export Licence (OGEL) from 41 countries to almost the entire world, barring countries on the negative or sensitive list and those facing UN Security Council sanctions or arms embargoes.

The move, announced by the Department of Defence Production (DDP) on Friday, is aimed at cutting procedural delays and making it easier for Indian defence manufacturers to tap overseas markets.

The validity of the OGEL, a standing authorisation that permits eligible exporters to make multiple shipments of specified items without seeking fresh approval for every consignment, has also been increased from two years to three years.

The revised Defence Export Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and OGEL framework have also dispensed with stakeholder consultations in several categories, including exports of non-lethal items to most countries and all items being sent abroad for international tenders and exhibitions.

The ministry said the move would allow Indian companies to “showcase their products and pursue international opportunities more expeditiously”. However, stakeholder consultations will continue in cases involving sensitive countries and destinations.