Jammu & Kashmir HC bench in Ladakh gets President's nod

NEW DELHI: In a significant step aimed at improving access to justice in Ladakh, President Droupadi Murmu has promulgated a regulation allowing a bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to hold sittings in Ladakh.

The Union Territory of Ladakh (Sitting of Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in Ladakh) Regulation, 2026 was promulgated on August 27 under Article 240 of the Constitution, read with Section 58(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The regulation provides the statutory framework for a bench of the common High Court to sit in Ladakh, bringing judicial proceedings closer to litigants in the Union Territory.

Under the new framework, Judges and Division Courts of the High Court may sit at a place in Ladakh designated by the Chief Justice, subject to the approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. The move is expected to ease the difficulties faced by litigants who currently have to travel outside the Union Territory for proceedings before the High Court.

The regulation, however, does not alter the existing principal seat of the High Court. It also gives the Chief Justice the authority to direct that any case, or category of cases, arising in Ladakh be heard instead at Srinagar or Jammu.