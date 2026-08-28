‘Murder of freedom of expression’: Congress leaders question Penguin India over Sonia Gandhi memoir

Several Congress leaders on Friday accused Penguin Random House India (PRHI) of compromising freedom of expression over the publication of Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' in India, with some questioning whether the publishing house was under government pressure.

Their reactions came after Penguin India said it is not the Indian publisher of Gandhi's memoir and denied reports that it decided against publishing the book because the Congress leader declined proposed editorial changes.

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot questioned what was preventing the publishing house from releasing in India the same book being published internationally.

“What is this reason or pressure that prevents them from printing in India what is being printed worldwide?” Gehlot said in a post on X.

He alleged that pressure had been put on Penguin India to remove sections relating to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and China's alleged occupation of Indian territory during the Modi government.

“Pressuring and stopping the book of such a personality-rich, senior politician of the country and former Leader of the Opposition, Mrs Sonia Gandhi, is akin to murdering the freedom of expression,” Gehlot said.

“This is the murder of democracy. Why is this truth being hidden from the people of India? Will the Modi government also force publishers to alter facts under pressure?” he asked.