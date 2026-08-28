Penguin India denies dropping Sonia Gandhi's memoir over refusal to accept editorial changes

Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Friday said it is not the publisher of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's much-anticipated memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' in India, while denying reports that it decided against publishing the book after Gandhi declined proposed editorial changes.

The clarification came after reports claimed that Penguin Random House India had opted out of publishing the memoir following disagreements over “editorial changes and deletions” sought by the publisher in a section of the manuscript.

In an official statement, the firm said, “Penguin Random House India is not the publisher of Belonging in India. Any suggestion that Penguin Random House India decided not to publish Belonging because the author declined editorial changes does not accurately reflect the circumstances.”

The publishing house said fact-checking manuscripts and providing editorial recommendations were part of the normal publishing process.

“As a publisher, it is both our prerogative and our responsibility to fact check and provide authors with recommendations that are in the best interests of their books. This is a normal part of the publishing process,” it said.