Penguin India won't publish Sonia Gandhi's memoir after she rejects modifications to text: Report

Penguin Random House India (PRHI) has reportedly withdrawn from publishing Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s forthcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, following a disagreement with the author over proposed editorial changes to the manuscript.

According to a report, PRHI had sought specific changes and deletions in a section of the memoir. Gandhi, however, rejected the proposed alterations and declined to make any modifications or omissions to her text. The disagreement ultimately led the Indian arm of the global publishing house to step away from the project.

With PRHI no longer involved, HarperCollins India is reportedly close to finalising an agreement to publish and distribute the memoir in India.

The development is not expected to affect the book’s international publication. The memoir is scheduled for a global release on November 10, 2026, and will be published in the United States by Alfred A. Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House.