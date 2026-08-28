Punjab Police bust weapons, narcotics smuggling modules in two separate operations; six held

CHANDIGARH: The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar and Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar, in two separate operations, busted weapons and narcotics smuggling modules with the arrest of six individuals. They also recovered 2.9 kg heroin and eight high-end pistols along with six live cartridges.

Director General of Police, Punjab Gaurav Yadav said on Friday that those arrested have been identified as Inderpal Singh and Sikandarjit Singh, both residents of Bhindi Aulakh village in Amritsar; Happy Singh alias Veerpal Singh, a resident of Kakkar in Amritsar; Sunil Masih and Rajan Masih, both residents of Mahal in Gurdaspur; and Pardeep Singh, a resident of Noorpur in Amritsar.

Apart from recovering narcotics and weapons, police teams have also impounded their Hyundai Venue car (PB02FC2504) and Splendour motorcycle (PB06BH3781), being used for smuggling activities.

Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were involved in cross-border smuggling and were receiving consignments of weapons and narcotics through drones for further distribution among criminal elements in the state.