Rs 40,603 Crore GST Shock: DGGI issues record tax notices to Mahadev App Kingpins.

RAIPUR: In what is likely one of the largest-ever tax evasion crackdowns, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Raipur Zonal Unit, has issued massive show-cause notices demanding over Rs 40,603 crore in unpaid Goods and Services Tax (GST) from the Mahadev Online Book betting network, sources revealed.

The probe, overseen by Director General Sujit Kumar and Joint Director (Raipur Zonal Unit) Shivi Sangwan, revealed that the betting syndicate generated an extremely large taxable value of approximately Rs 1.45 lakh crore between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2024.

Tax notices have been issued across different operational periods to 97 individuals, including the syndicate's chief promoter Saurabh Chandrakar, co-promoter Ravi Uppal, key associates, and panel operators.

How the Massive Syndicate Operated

DGGI investigators found that Mahadev Book is not a single app or website, but a massive umbrella network operating dozens of online betting portals, including Gold365, Laser247, Play247, 11xPlay, Betbook247, Silver Exchange, and Cricket Bet9.

The illegal gambling and sports-betting network ran via approximately 2,000 panel operators. Each panel averaged daily cash/digital receipts between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, generating an estimated cumulative daily turnover of Rs 99 crore.

Panel operators contacted punters via WhatsApp, directing deposits into fictitious, benami bank accounts in exchange for betting points and credits.

Approximately 80% of total profits were channeled directly back to key promoters Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal.